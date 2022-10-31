Pillayar Theru Kadaisi Veedu

Not Available

Pillaiyar Theru Kadaisi Veedu is a Tamil-language romantic comedy drama film written and directed by newcomer Thirumalai Kishore, starring Githan Ramesh in the lead role as a T. Rajendar fan, while Sanchita Padukone and Telugu actress Suhasini, making her Tamil film debut, play lead female characters, with Jayaprakash, Prakash Raj, comedian Soori and Ilavarasu essaying supporting roles. The film, produced by Ramesh's home production Super Good Films, has music scored by Telugu composer Chakri in his debut Tamil film.