Investigative reporter Nicola Wilson is determined to find out why a jet headed from South America to Paris disappeared in the Atlantic, taking her close friend and 211 other passengers with it. How can a plane just disappear? As Nicola digs deeper and deeper into this mystery, she puts her job, friends and very livelihood on the the line. Even though she knows nothing about aviation, refuses to fly and doesn't speak French, Nicola quickly uncovers astonishing details about the missing flight. Was it preventable? Has it happened before? Could it happen again? And was it PILOT ERROR?