Pilsner och penseldrag - Gänget i 57:an reser västerut!

If you take a crazy strive as well as a confused aunt and then add on two love-destroying bachelors, we say warmly welcome to the 57's courtyard. Where a crowd of the most heartfelt and surefire characters together this summer creates an "up-the-walls" lively evening at Vallarna's classic outdoor scene. One can say that one of Gideon Wahlberg's famous works is resurrected and given new life. You are offered love, gap laughs, pilsner and brush strokes (yes) and a lot of singing when Sweden's laughter-most gang takes place on stage.