Not Available

When Seong-min, the oldest son of Kang of Suri village, falls sick, he calls Ok-hwa, a shaman priestess. She performs a ritual and finds the calabash containing the spirit of Sam-dol who was the village hut guard. When the oldest daughter-in-law was dying from a disease, they took her to the hut to die. Sam-dol nursed her back to health and they became close. She even became pregnant with his baby which Kang found out. He punished them in secret. Ok-hwa avenges her father, Sam-dol's death by killing Kang. She becomes possessed by a real spirit and the bitterness of generations of women burn and she dances with their spirits.