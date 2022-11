Not Available

This career-spanning documentary pays tribute to the short but turbulent life of Pimp C, a Texas-born rapper once dubbed "the Tupac of the South" who was also one-half of the Grammy-nominated, Dirty South-style rap duo UGK. In 2007, Pimp C was found dead in a hotel room in West Hollywood, the apparent victim of an accidental overdose. But even though his heart stopped beating, his legend lives on among his fans.