Not Available

'Pimpernel' Smith

  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Eccentric Cambridge archaeologist Horatio Smith (Howard) takes a group of British and American archaeology students to pre-war Nazi Germany to help in his excavations. His research is supported by the Nazis, since he professes to be looking for evidence of the Aryan origins of German civilisation. However, he has a secret agenda: to free inmates of the concentration camps.

Cast

Leslie HowardProfessor Horatio Smith
Francis L. SullivanGeneral von Graum
Mary MorrisLudmilla Koslowski
Hugh McDermottDavid Maxwell
Raymond HuntleyMarx
Manning WhileyBertie Gregson

