A doctor has a lifelike, anatomically-correct medical dummy, with muscles and organs visible through its clear skin, named Pin (after Pinocchio). Via ventriloquism, Pin explains bodily functions in a way kids can relate to. When the over-strict doctor and his wife are killed in a car crash, his son (Leon) transfers his alter-ego into Pin, whom he always believed was alive. He starts using Pin as an excuse to over-protect his sister (Ursula) from admirers and deflect unwanted intrusions, even to the extent of committing murder.
|Cynthia Preston
|Ursula
|Terry O'Quinn
|Dr. Frank Linden
|Bronwen Mantel
|Mrs. Linden
|John Pyper-Ferguson
|Stan Fraker
|Helene Udy
|Marcia Bateman
|Jonathan Banks
|PIN (voice)
