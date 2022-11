Not Available

It's summer in Pin-Ponville! Pin-Pin, Pon-Pon and Pouet-Pouet, the firefighters of the city are going to the Happiness Camping for their summer vacation to accomplish their long time dreams. Pin-Pin wants to build the most beautiful sand castle, Pon-Pon wants to catch the biggest fish in the world and Pouet-Pouet wants to catch the most beautiful butterfly there is. Hilarity ensues.