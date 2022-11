Not Available

Girlfriend Films presents "Pin-Up Girls Volume 6", starring Jayden Cole, Victoria White, Magdalene St. Michaels, Sara Stone, Jelena Jensen, Taylor Vixen and Aiden Ashley. Big bossomed beauties! Lusty lesbians in lingerie! Tawdry stories of lesbian love! These classically beautiful girls with those striking, timeless looks about them are putting time aside to pleasure each other in the most tender scenes of sapphic eroticism!