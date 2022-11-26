Pin-up, la revanche d'un sex symbol

Not Available

The pin-up is not just a pretty young woman, not so much dressed and fantasized. This popular American icon would even become a symbol of feminine claims. As soon as we pronounce the word "Pin-up", it's an erotic and retro cliché that comes to mind. We imagine a beautiful ingenue in light clothes looking at us with a smile, endless legs and sexy underwear to guess the curve of a buttock. This short-dressed girl who looks at us in the corner and smiles at us frankly, is an erotic icon.