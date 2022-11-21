Pinagbiyak Na Bunga: Lookalayk

Not Available

The resemblance between Urot (Andrew E) and Berto (Chiquito) is undeniable that people cannot help but think that they are related to each other. Out of their need to survive they would get into desperate acts like donating blood. One day, Urot bumped into Dorie (Nida Blanca), a prosperous business woman with a generous heart. She hired him to work as a janitor in her office. And just when they were in search of an image model, Urot was looked at and considered.Little did they know that the career opportunity would open a lot of doors for him, including discovering his true identity as well as his roots. - Written by ledster