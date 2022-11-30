Pinatubo: Rising from the Ashes

Not Available

In this special report, ABS-CBN host Noli de Castro looks back twenty years later on the catastrophic eruption of Mount Pinatubo in June 1991, putting together video footage of the days leading up to the tragedy and recollections of survivors years after it. With characteristic accessibility and emotional force, it covers a wide spectrum of discourses ranging from the abuse of nature and displacement of natives to the spirit of community and resilience in one of the darkest times in Philippine history.