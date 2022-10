Not Available

Think of PINBALL as a spinning flying saucer which lands in your yard, performs, and then flies away to the sound of film flapping in a projector... The film visualizes George Antheil's 1952 revision of "Ballet Mecanique" using trigger fast cutting, painted imagery and sound effects. It might be described as "visual music." Let loose from narrative confines, PINBALL is an intense abstraction of animated paintings by Suzan Pitt.