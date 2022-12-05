Not Available

Socially out of touch Eddie is obsessed with old school pinball. When he's not hammering away at the tables in his local dive bar, he's fantasizing about 1970s pinball champs and working as a repair man. After discovering a mysterious old pinball table, Eddie starts a quest to repair it and learn of the game's origins. But aside from Eddie, the only other person who seems to have any knowledge of the game is an old timer named Emmett. As his focus deepens and his desire to fix the machine turns into paranoid obsession, he seeks out the help of his sister Liv to uncover the game's secrets. Is this the greatest game ever made? Will Eddie's paranoia prevent him from fulfilling his destiny? If you're good enough, can you really play one game of pinball forever?