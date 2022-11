Not Available

Roll on down to North Carolina with this celebration of historic Pinehurst -- an upscale golf and tennis resort -- told from the perspective of Pinehurst enthusiasts such as champion golfers Ben Hogan and Sam Snead. Archival footage relates the tale of Pinehurst's founding in the 19th century and how it evolved into a world-class playground for the well-to-do, including being host to a variety of PGA tournaments and other sports activities.