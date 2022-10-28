Ping Pong Rabbit

Not Available

With dreams bigger than his small stature, a rural rabbit named Robb hurls himself in pursuit of his province’s biggest prize, a storied ‘Jade Table’ awarded annually to the finest ping pong player in the land. Standing in his path is the fact that rabbits don’t play ping pong, and the province’s perennial champion is a ruthless monkey who uses the Jade Table to amass power and wealth, with no plans to relinquish either. Robb must prove that rabbits will no longer run scared, and that his improbable ping pong dreams will change not only his future, but also the fate of his entire province.