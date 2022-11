Not Available

Kumaran (Thilakan) is a social worker. Captain Vijay (Mohanlal) is an army captain who is on his annual leave and has come to stay with his maternal uncle. In a turn of events Vijay sees Kumaran injured from an accident and crying for help. He takes Kumaran to a hospital but could not save his life. There develops a strong bond between Kumaran and Vijay which pulls him into finding out the accident was a preplanned murder.