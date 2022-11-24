Pingouin & Goéland et leurs 500 petits

Not Available

It is the story of a couple who could not have children and who had hundreds. This is the story of Yvonne and Roger Hagnauer, whom everyone called Goéland et Pingouin. It is the story of intellectuals, anarchists, pacifists, trade unionists, feminists. This is the story of a couple of resistance fighters that some wanted to believe were collaborators. This is the story of the Sèvres children's home, a unique experience of freedom, education and openness to the world. And that's a bit of my story, since my mother, saved by this couple, spent in this house all her childhood.