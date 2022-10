Not Available

Watch as Pingu and his friends learn some chilly and important lessons while away on their class trip, and when Pingu pretends to be sick to avoid school, the doctor knows just the cure to send him on his way. See what happens when a simple penguin prank backfires and when Pingu has a day off and must choose between playing outside or helping his mother. All of these and many more fun and important tales in Pingu Learns a Lesson.