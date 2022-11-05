Pink and Blue Blues

Not Available

Mr. Magoo is hired by his neighbors to babysit their little son, Homer. Magoo is delighted to accept but, unfortunately, a notorious cat burglar is intent on entering and robbing the house Magoo is babysitting it. To make matters worse, Magoo is constantly confusing Homer with the family dog and vice versa. When the thief finally breaks in, all chaos breaks loose but everything turns out all right in the end when the thief is apprehended thanks to the dog who is more alert than Magoo was.