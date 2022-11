Not Available

An intimate, 25-minute portrait of a gender-creative boy growing up in conservative rural Florida. Butch lesbian BJ successfully avoided dresses her entire life until she adopted Jeffrey, who to her shock, starts to dance in gowns and perform for his parents. As six-year-old Jeffrey increasingly wishes to dress up in public, BJ must navigate where it is safe for him, from school to a rodeo in Georgia to the ultimate holiday for a pink boy, Halloween.