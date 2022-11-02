Pink Cut: Love Me Hard, Love Me Deep

Not Available

A light comedy which celebrates youth's freedoms, aspirations, and boundless energy. Mayumi and Mai are hair stylists who open a Barber shop called The Pink Cut. The place is an immediate success, due mostly to their super-short skirts. When the girls decide to stop wearing underpanties, business goes thru the roof. Eventually Main and Mayumi add special massages and cream rinses to their list of extras. The girls laugh all the way to the bank. Ah, the joys of entrepreneurship!