Pink Cut: Love Me Hard, Love Me Deep

    A light comedy which celebrates youth's freedoms, aspirations, and boundless energy. Mayumi and Mai are hair stylists who open a Barber shop called The Pink Cut. The place is an immediate success, due mostly to their super-short skirts. When the girls decide to stop wearing underpanties, business goes thru the roof. Eventually Main and Mayumi add special massages and cream rinses to their list of extras. The girls laugh all the way to the bank. Ah, the joys of entrepreneurship!

    Cast

    		Mai InoueYuka Shinohara
    		Ryoko WatanabeMidori Murasato
    		Miki YamajiJunko Arai
    		Katsunobu ItoAkira Tomonaga
    		Michiko AsôMineko Kishida
    		Shoetsu SatoVisitor B

