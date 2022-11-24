Not Available

Pink Excavation is Natasha Lall's first feature length film. With Lall as the narrator and cameos from local queers Mina Baird and Junie Latte, this DIY film explores the preservation of queer histories in Glasgow, 2518. Pink Excavation sees Lall excavate 90s-00s technological relics that are outdated in the 2500s and become frustrated at their lack of understanding on how to access information from these ancient technologies. Upon interactions with an archaeologist and a ghost Lall discusses whether or not the poor archiving of LGBT culture has a positive impact on the queer community. The film is a lo-fi, sci-fi contemplation on the pros and cons of queer visibility.