Pink Floyd Comfortably Numb is a documentary film reviewing the music and career of Pink Floyd - a complete case study of the work of Pink Floyd on record, film and in performance. Drawing on rare concert films and penetrating interviews with the critics this is the definitive exploration of the Pink Floyd phenomenon. This documentary film will fill in the missing piece for the serious music collectors and at the same time will delight casual music fans exploring Pink Floyd for the first time.