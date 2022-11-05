Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon Live In London 1994

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Pink Floyd performs the entire Dark Side Of The Moon album live At Earls Court London on 20.10.1994. David Gilmour – guitars, lead vocals, lap steel guitar / Nick Mason – drums, percussion / Richard Wright – keyboards, secondary vocals, backing vocals / ADDITIONAL MUSICIANS: Jon Carin – keyboards, secondary vocals, backing vocals / Guy Pratt – bass, secondary vocals, backing vocals / Gary Wallis – percussion, additional drums / Tim Renwick – guitars, backing vocals / Dick Parry – saxophones / Sam Brown – backing vocals / Claudia Fontaine – backing vocals / Durga McBroom – backing vocals