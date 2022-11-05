Not Available

Pink Floyd: Dark Side Of The Moon Live In London 1994

    Pink Floyd performs the entire Dark Side Of The Moon album live At Earls Court London on 20.10.1994. David Gilmour – guitars, lead vocals, lap steel guitar / Nick Mason – drums, percussion / Richard Wright – keyboards, secondary vocals, backing vocals / ADDITIONAL MUSICIANS: Jon Carin – keyboards, secondary vocals, backing vocals / Guy Pratt – bass, secondary vocals, backing vocals / Gary Wallis – percussion, additional drums / Tim Renwick – guitars, backing vocals / Dick Parry – saxophones / Sam Brown – backing vocals / Claudia Fontaine – backing vocals / Durga McBroom – backing vocals

