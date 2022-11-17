Pink Floyd: Leaving From The Hangar, Landing On The Lagoon

Not Available

Live concert by Pink Floyd in Piazza San Marco, Venezia, in 1989, performig: Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Learning To Fly, Yet Another Movie, Round And Around, Sorrow, The Dogs Of War, On The Turning Away, Time, The Great Gig In The Sky, Wish You Were Here, Money, Another Brick In The Wall, part two, Comfortably Numb, Run Like Hell. 01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (intro) 02. Learning To Fly 03. Yet Another Movie 04. Round And About 05. Sorrow 06. The Dogs Of War 07. On The Turning Away 08. Time 09. The Great Gig In The Sky 10. Wish You Were Here 11. Money 12. Another Brick In The Wall part 2 13. Comfortably Numb 14. Run Like Hell