Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii

Stylish film of the British progressive rock band Pink Floyd in 1971 performing a concert with no audience, in the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in the ruins of Pompeii, Italy. Songs are interspersed with interviews, and footage of Pink Floyd in the studio working on their next album, the legendary Dark Side of the Moon. [Tracklist:] 01 Echoes Part I 02 Careful With That Axe Eugene 03 A Saucerful Of Secrets 04 Us And Them 05 One Of These Days 06 Mademoiselle Nobs 07 Brain Damage 08 Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun 09 Echoes Part II