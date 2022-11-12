Pink Floyd - The Early Years Vol 3: 1969: Dramatis/ation

Not Available

Forum Musiques, Paris, France, 22 January 1969 ("Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun", David Gilmour interview [in French], "A Saucerful of Secrets") The Man and The Journey: Royal Festival Hall, London, rehearsal, 14 April 1969 ("Afternoon", "The Beginning", "Cymbaline", "Beset by Creatures of the Deep", "The End of the Beginning") Essencer Pop & Blues Festival, Essen, Germany, October 11, 1969 ("Careful with That Axe, Eugene", "A Saucerful of Secrets") Music Power & European Music Revolution, Festival Actuel Amougies Mont de L'Enclus, Belgium, 25 October 1969 ("Green Is the Colour", "Careful with That Axe, Eugene", "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun", "Interstellar Overdrive" [with Frank Zappa])