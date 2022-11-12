Pink Floyd - The Early Years Vol 4: 1970: Devi/ation

Not Available

An Hour with Pink Floyd: KQED, San Francisco, USA, 30 April 1970 ("Atom Heart Mother", "Cymbaline", "Grantchester Meadows", "Green Is the Colour", "Careful with That Axe, Eugene", "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun") Pop Deux Festival de St. Tropez’, France, 8 August 1970 ("Cymbaline" [sound check], "Atom Heart Mother", "Embryo", "Green Is the Colour", "Careful with That Axe, Eugene", "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun") Roland Petit Ballet, Paris, France, 5 December 1970 ("Instrumental Improvisations 1, 2, 3", "Embryo") Blackhill’s Garden Party, Hyde Park, London, UK, 18 July 1970 ("Atom Heart Mother" [with the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble/John Alldis Choir])