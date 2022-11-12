Pink Floyd - The Early Years Vol 6: 1972: Obfusc/ation

Not Available

Recording "Wot’s...Uh the Deal?", Château d’Hérouville, France, 23–29 February 1972 David Gilmour and Roger Waters interview – 7.14 Brighton Dome, UK, 29 June 1972 ("Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun", "Careful with That Axe, Eugene") Roland Petit Pink Floyd Ballet, France, news reports 1972–73 "Actualités Méditerranée", Marseille, 22 November 1972 "JT Nuit – Les Pink Floyd", Marseille, 26 November 1972 "JT 20h – Pink Floyd", Paris, 12 January 1973 "Journal de Paris – Les Pink Floyd" , Paris, 12 January 1973 Concert set up news report – France, 29 November 1972 Poitiers – Autour du passage des Pink Floyd Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii ("Careful with That Axe, Eugene", "A Saucerful of Secrets", "One of These Days", "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun", "Echoes") [2016 5.1 audio mix]