Pink Floyd; The Great Gig in the Sky: The Album by Album Guide

This is the definitive review of the music of Pink Floyd album by album. These eight DVDs represent the most painstaking and detailed exploration of the work ever undertaken. Featuring extensive archive interviews with Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Richard Wright and David Gilmour alongside rare footage of Pink Floyd in performance from film and television archives around the globe, this authoritative independent review is essential viewing for every Pink Floyd fan. Presented in a picture slipcase complete work 126-page book 'Pink Floyd And The Critics' - the best-selling study of the music of Pink Floyd.