Pink Floyd - The Later Years Vol 1 Delicate Sound of Thunder film (restored and remixed)

    The band's 1988 concert film Delicate Sound of Thunder presented in a digitally remastered and re-edited picture and remixed audio. This release also makes "Money" available in PAL regions for the first time. The 2019 edit of the film now includes a full performance of "Shine On You Crazy Diamond", the original VHS only had the introduction to "Part 1" which was played over a montage of footage. The closing credits originally showed a time-lapse of the stage being disassembled with "Shine On (Parts 2–5)" playing – the 2019 version, however, has removed the time-lapse video and replaced it with a black screen with "Terminal Frost" as the credits music.

