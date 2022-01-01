Pink Floyd - The Later Years Vol 2 P•U•L•S•E film (restored and re-edited)

Not Available

Pulse (stylised as P•U•L•S•E) is a concert video by Pink Floyd of their 20 October 1994 concert at Earls Court, London, England during The Division Bell Tour. It was originally released on VHS and Laserdisc in June 1995, with a DVD release coming in July 2006, the latter release containing numerous bonus features. In 2019, a newly restored and re-edited version was released on Blu-ray and DVD discs as parts of The Later Years box-set. The Blu-ray version is the first release of Pulse in HD although it is upconverted from the original SD video recording and remains in its 4:3 aspect ratio. A new 90-minute edit of the film, intended for TV and streaming, was also released in 2019.