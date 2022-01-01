Pink Floyd - The Later Years Vol 4 Unreleased live films, music videos and screen films

Not Available

The Later Years is a box set by British rock band Pink Floyd released on 13 December 2019 by Pink Floyd Records. It follows the 2016 box set The Early Years 1965–1972, and compiles Pink Floyd's work under the leadership of David Gilmour after the departure of founding member Roger Waters. The Later Years includes a remixed version of A Momentary Lapse of Reason (1987), with restored contributions by keyboardist Richard Wright and new contributions by drummer Nick Mason, to "restore the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members".