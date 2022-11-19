Pink Floyd: Welcome to the Machine

Not Available

This is the 40th anniversary special edition of the ultimate critical guide to the work of Pink Floyd, in concert, on record and on film. Using the actual words of the band and critics, WELCOME TO THE MACHINE is the definitive review of the music of Pink Floyd from the Syd Barrett era to Pulse. This superb critical guide uses films and recordings of Pink Floyd performances from sound, television and radio archives around the world to create an in-depth review of the work of this legendary band. The world of psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd opens up on this comprehensive retrospective of the band's entire career. Among the highlights on WELCOME TO THE MACHINE are archive interviews with the group members, rare live recordings, and an in-depth analysis of their career arc.