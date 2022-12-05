Pink Floyd's The Wall: The Ultimate Critical Review

Not Available

It is now over 25 years since the launch of The Wall. Conceived by Roger Waters as an ambitious double album, a spectacular live show and a ground breaking feature film. The Wall has gone on to achieve iconic status in the history of popular music. This program draws on live performance footage of Pink Floyd and highlights from the film. Also includes extracts from archive interviews with Gerald Scarfe and Alan Parker, the director of The Wall, along with the views of a team of leading musicians and musicologists. This is the independent critical review of a milestone in popular culture, which strips away the prejudice to produce the ultimate retrospective on one of the most important and iconoclastic popular works of the twentieth century. Featuring Highlights From: • Another Brick in The Wall Part 2 • Comfortably Numb • One Of My Turns • Plus Many More!