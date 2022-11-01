Pink Lemonade

Not Available

Ever have one of those nights where nothing seems to be going right? Ever have a job that made you ponder "this place would be fun if it didn't suck so much"? Welcome to food-service hell. Natalie, the waitress, is on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Her social life is in turmoil, and the endless barrage of customers just won't give her a break. Clint, the manager, isn't exactly a people-person. He's lewd, rude, and totally insensitive... until you get to know him. Kevin, the busboy, is a nice guy with a dark brooding secret. He's quirky and artistic, but don't light a match near this powder keg! Throw a couple of wise cracking trash-talkers and some inept thieves into the mix, and this is sure to be one night you'll never forget.