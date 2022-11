Not Available

Pink Martini's Discover the World: Live in Concert was released June 2, 2009 worldwide. The feature presentation on the DVD is a performance, previously broadcast on public television and released on DVD, of a December 31, 2005 concert at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, Oregon. In this second release, a set of Polaroid photos taken by Thomas Lauderdale and a short documentary on the band's history are included.