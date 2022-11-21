Pink Pajamas

Not Available

Night has fallen, and the Pink Panther is looking for a place to sleep. A flop house denies him access, but he fortunately finds a key on the ground that gives him entry to a man's home, in which the Pink Panther helps himself to the man's shaving equipment, electric toothbrush, and bed. The man, a drunk, arrives home after one of his binges and, casting eyes on the pink feline in his bed, thinks he's having an alcoholic hallucination. He calls Alcoholics Anonymous to send someone to help him quit drinking. A man from A.A. throws all of the drunk's booze bottles into a garbage can, and they sit down to share a carton of milk. Then, both men see the Pink Panther walk past them! Befuddled, the two men rush to find the Department of Sanitation truck carrying the bottles of booze. After what they've seen, a drinking spree is in order!