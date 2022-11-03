Pink Punch

Not Available

The Pink Panther is a chemist who has perfected a pink health drink. When the Pink Panther tries to promote his drink with a series of signs, each of them in pink writing, the starry dot atop the "i" in "pink" has a mind of its own and, to frustrate the Pink Panther, turns green and repeatedly squirts ugly, green fluid on the panther's fur. The Pink Panther is able to restore his fur's pink color by drinking some of his health drink. But the green dot persistently interferes with the panther's efforts to promote his pink drink. Infuriated, the panther tries to eradicate the green dot, only to find that the dot has a guardian - another green dot of a much larger size.