Pink zone 2: Inran to enban

When Akihiko was a high school student, he confessed his love to his childhood friend Kumi, but he fell in love with him. After that, Akihiko, who passed the university's Faculty of Science, receives a live invitation from Kumi, who is active as an underground idol. However, after the live, I witnessed the manager and Kumi starting to get involved at the venue. Disappointed Akihiko will work on joint research with Eri, who was the professor's mistress. Then, he develops a new drug, Exo Squall, that will increase his love.