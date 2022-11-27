Pink zone: Chikyû ni ochite kita rajo

Not Available

On the rooftop of the building, Urata, who has a large debt, was trying to get over the fence with a determined attitude. Then, a dazzling light of a line runs. Urata also forgot that he was trying to commit suicide, and when he headed for the direction where the light disappeared, Sora (Abeno Miku), a naked woman, fell in the suspicious light. Urata takes Sora home and takes care of her in the room, but when she wakes up, she has a power that is unworldly. On the other hand, Kiriyama, a debt collector who pursues Urata, suddenly sees a naked woman, Riri ( Yukine Sakuragi), who has fallen with the light, and is suddenly thrown away.