Pinkpop 2012

PINKPOP FESTIVAL 2012 – LINE UP Saturday 26th May Kyuss Lives!, Kasabian, Anouk, The Cure, Will And The People, The Afghan Whigs, Ben Howard, Major Tom, The Asteroids Galaxy Tour, The Ting Tings Sunday 27th May Bombay Bicycle Club, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, Chase & Status, Mastodon, The Wombats, Keane, Babylon Circus, Racoon, The Kyteman Orchestra, Soundgarden, Linkin Park Monday 28th May James Morrison, Gers Pardoel, Seasick Steve, The Specials, Mumford & Sons, Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band, Serena Pryne & The Mandevilles, Chef’special, Paul Kalkbrenner, Blood Red Shoes, Herbert Grönemeyer, The Hives