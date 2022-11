Not Available

James Bay’s soaring voice, dexterity on the guitar and statuesque good looks have earned him a Critic’s Choice Award last year. While his attained superstardom has decisively measured up to previous winners like Adele, Sam Smith and Florence & The Machine, James Bay has deftly and humbly maintained a balancing act between his chaos and calm with a down-to-earth, easy going attitude. A remarkable songwriting talent in the truest sense.