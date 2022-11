Not Available

Pinky Dinky Doo has an unusual quality -- when she thinks up solutions to the problems in the goofy stories she makes up for her little brother, Tyler, her brain starts growing. The closer she gets to a resolution, the bigger it gets. The 7-year-old faces missing dinosaurs, the polka dot pox and more. Four episodes of the Noggin animated series are included, and each contains songs, stories and "great big fancy words" to teach kids vocabulary.