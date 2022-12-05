Not Available

When Wesley, a young man in too deep with under-the-table dealings, ventures far out to a secluded cabin to meet with Vincenzo, an eccentric mob boss with psychopathic and power-hungry instincts. They go through an uncomfortable conversation, the centerpiece of which is Vincenzo's prolific bug collection, in which he kills and pins bugs to a board. As their conversations progress the intensity increases as Wesley's situation becomes direr and direr, perhaps in Vincezo's eyes, Wesley is no different from the bugs in his case.