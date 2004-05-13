This is the story of a little robot known as Pinocchio 3000 whose greatest wish is to become a real boy. The year is 3000. Geppetto, with the help of his faithful assistant, Spencer the cyber penguin, and by the holographic fairy Cyberina, creates Pinocchio, a prototype superrobot equipped for emotions. But before he can be given a heart and become a real boy, Cyberina insists that Pinocchio learn the difference between right and wrong.
|Sonja Ball
|Pinocchio (voice)
|Howard Ryshpan
|Geppetto (voice)
|Whoopi Goldberg
|Cyberina (voice)
|Howie Mandel
|Spencer (voice)
|Malcolm McDowell
|Scamboli (voice)
