2004

Pinocchio 3000

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 2004

Studio

CinéGroupe

This is the story of a little robot known as Pinocchio 3000 whose greatest wish is to become a real boy. The year is 3000. Geppetto, with the help of his faithful assistant, Spencer the cyber penguin, and by the holographic fairy Cyberina, creates Pinocchio, a prototype superrobot equipped for emotions. But before he can be given a heart and become a real boy, Cyberina insists that Pinocchio learn the difference between right and wrong.

Cast

Sonja BallPinocchio (voice)
Howard RyshpanGeppetto (voice)
Whoopi GoldbergCyberina (voice)
Howie MandelSpencer (voice)
Malcolm McDowellScamboli (voice)

