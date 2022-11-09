1940

Pinocchio

  • Animation
  • Family

February 22nd, 1940

Walt Disney Productions

Lonely toymaker Geppetto has his wishes answered when the Blue Fairy arrives to bring his wooden puppet Pinocchio to life. Before becoming a real boy, however, Pinocchio must prove he's worthy as he sets off on an adventure with his whistling sidekick and conscience, Jiminy Cricket. From Stromboli's circus to Pleasure Island, Pinocchio is tested by many temptations, but slowly learns how to navigate right from wrong. With a few mishaps along the way, Geppetto's "little woodenhead" finally gets it right, proving that when you wish upon a star dreams really can come true!

Cast

Mel BlancGideon (hiccup) / Marionette Soldiers (voice) (uncredited)
Don BrodieCarnival Barker (voice) (uncredited)
Walter Catlett\'Honest John\' Worthington Foulfellow (voice) (uncredited)
Marion DarlingtonBirds (voice) (uncredited)
Frankie DarroLampwick (voice) (uncredited)
Cliff EdwardsJiminy Cricket (voice) (uncredited)

