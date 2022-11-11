Pinocchio (Golden Films)

Not Available

The Little Wooden Toy. The unforgettable story of a little wooden boy who longs with all his heart to become real. When a small spark of magic escapes from the Blue Fairy's home, it travels down toy maker Gepetto's chimney, bringing one small log to life. Then, when Gepetto's toys stop being sold regularly, he decides to make a toy for his own using this same log. Soon, his new wooden puppet is complete, which instantly comes to life getting mixed up in all kinds of troubles. Soon, however, with the guidance of the talking cricket and the Blue Fairy, Pinocchio learns what is needed for him to earn his heart's desire of becoming a real boy. Written by Frederick Irizarry.