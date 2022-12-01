Pinochet and his three generals

Not Available

In 1976-77, José Ma Berzosa contacted General Pinochet during a trip to Chilean Antarctica. On his return to Santiago, Pinochet agreed to be interviewed. In front of the camera, the General and three members of the junta speak about their memories and political thoughts, artistic tastes and their family lives. From the interviews, conducted in an apparently cordial atmosphere, emerges an ironic portrait without concessions of their taste for order, efficiency and a certain "ordinary fascism." By way of contrast, the families of victims and missing people endure a different reality